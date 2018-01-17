Edition: International
Tele2 proposes SEK 3 extraordinary dividend as Q1 earnings rise 6%

Thursday 22 April 2021 | 10:00 CET | News
Tele2 has reported a 1 percent drop in first quarter end-user service revenue (EUSR) because of the pandemic, but a 6 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL). It attributed this to business transformation, operational discipline and a good performance in the Baltic region. The company said it is "not back to normal yet" but the future is more predictable, leading it to recommend an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 for payment in July.

Categories: General
Companies: Tele2 / Tele2 Estonia / Tele2 Latvia / Tele2 Lithuania / Tele2 Sweden
Countries: Europe
