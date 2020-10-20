Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Tele2 raises dividend 9%, predicts 2021 EBITDA growth after Q4 service revenue drops 2%

Tuesday 2 February 2021 | 10:13 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Tele2 AB is proposing a 9 percent rise in its dividend to SEK 6.00 for 2020 after underlying EBITDAaLrose by 2 percent, beating guidance. The operator considers it weathered the Covid-19 challenges of 2020 well and predicts 2-4 percent growth in underlying EBITDAaL in 2021, but will make up for lack of end-user service revenue (EUSR) growth through cost-cutting. In the fourth quarter of 2020, EUSR dropped 2 percent.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Com Hem / Comviq / Tele2 / Tele2 Estonia / Tele2 Latvia / Tele2 Lithuania / Tele2 Sweden
Countries: Europe / Sweden
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Comviq signs up rapper Newkid to publicise 100 GB bonus data promotion
Published 01 Feb 2021 13:35 CET | Sweden
Tele2 Sweden's budget mobile brand Comviq has announced a new advertising campaign with the slogan 'Look out!' and starring ...

Tele2 Latvia to launch 5G base stations in 13 cities and towns
Published 26 Jan 2021 16:48 CET | Latvia
Tele2 Latvia plans to deploy 5G base stations in 13 cities and towns across the country this year. New 5G base stations will ...

Tele2, Telenor Sweden venture Net4Mobility activates new 5G spectrum
Published 22 Jan 2021 12:17 CET | Sweden
Tele2 Sweden said and Telenor Sweden have announced the activation of the 3.5 GHz spectrum that their joint venture Net4Mobility ...

Tele2 draws up 4-point sustainability strategy
Published 21 Jan 2021 13:25 CET | Scandinavia
Tele2 has announced a new sustainability strategy following the analysis of input from over 9,000 internal and external ...

Tele2 names Trampus as head of B2B instead of Almgren, appoints Malik as CTIO
Published 12 Jan 2021 09:58 CET | Europe
Tele2 has announced the appointments of Stefan Trampus as new executive vice president (EVP) for its B2B division and Yogesh ...

Tele2 Q3 earnings rise as revenue dips, may seek to add fixed connectivity in Baltic region
Published 20 Oct 2020 10:41 CET | Europe
Tele2 has announced a 3 percent drop in organic revenue in the third quarter to 30 September, mainly caused by lower termination ...





Related Info

Comviq signs up rapper Newkid to publicise 100 GB bonus data promotion
1 Feb | Sweden | News
Tele2 Latvia to launch 5G base stations in 13 cities and towns
26 Jan | Latvia | News
Tele2, Telenor Sweden venture Net4Mobility activates new 5G spectrum
22 Jan | Sweden | News
Tele2 draws up 4-point sustainability strategy
21 Jan | Scandinavia | News
Tele2 names Trampus as head of B2B instead of Almgren, appoints Malik as CTIO
12 Jan | Europe | News
Tele2 Q3 earnings rise as revenue dips, may seek to add fixed connectivity in Baltic region
20 Oct 2020 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Feb Telenor Q4 2020
02 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
02 Feb Tele2 Q4 2020
02 Feb FireEye Q4 2020
02 Feb Viavi fiscal Q2
02 Feb Alphabet Q4 2020
02 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
02 Feb Amazon.com Q4 2020
03 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
03 Feb Netgear Q4 2020
03 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 results
03 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
03 Feb MaxLinear Q4
03 Feb Lenovo fiscal Q3
03 Feb Adtran Q4
03 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
03 Feb Spotify Q4 2020
03 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
03 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
04 Feb Nokia Q4 2020
04 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
04 Feb Swisscom Q4 2020
04 Feb BT fiscal Q3
04 Feb NortonLifeLock Q3
04 Feb Teradata Q4
04 Feb BCE Q4 results
04 Feb DSP Group Q4 2020
04 Feb Snap Q4
04 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4
04 Feb Sohu Q4 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now