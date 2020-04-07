Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Tele2 Russia appoints new CEO

Friday 4 June 2021 | 15:13 CET | News
Sergey Emdin has resigned as CEO of the operator Tele2 Russia, a position he had held since February 2016, reports Tdaily.ru. Andrey Patoka has been appointed as his successor. Patoka has been working since August 2016 as deputy CEO for products, marketing and work with federal customers.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Tele2 Russia
Countries: Russian Federation
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Tele2 Russia appoints new CCO for Moscow branch
7 Apr 2020 | Russian Federation | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Jun Wireless Global Congress
06 Jun OFC 2021
07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
10 Jun MultiChoice FY
10 Jun Seachange fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now