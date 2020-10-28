Edition: International
Wireless

Telecom Egypt procures Ericsson equipment for international gateway migration

Wednesday 28 October 2020 | 10:47 CET | News
Telecom Egypt has signed an agreement with Ericsson for its international gateway migration using equipment to contribute to improving the quality of its services and developing the network to meet customers' future requirements. Ericsson will deploy its Network Functions Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) with Ericsson Orchestrator to enhance the quality of fixed and mobile services provided by Telecom Egypt, reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO), and automate Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) to pave the way for new business models and enterprise services. 

With the entry of Telecom Egypt to the Internet of Things (IoT) sector, Ericsson will offer narrowband IoT-enabled software licences. The project rollout is expected to start by the end of 2020 in the governorates of Cairo and Alexandria as the two main international hubs for Telecom Egypt.

The relationship between Ericsson and Telecom Egypt dates back to 1897 when the first telephone exchange was launched in Alexandria. 




Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Telecom Egypt
Countries: Egypt
