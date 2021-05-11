Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telecom Egypt revenue up 20% in Q1, EBITDA grows 42%

Tuesday 11 May 2021 | 08:50 CET | News
Telecom Egypt's revenue increased by 20 percent to EGP 8.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021 compared to EGP 7.0 billion in the same period in 2020. Customers grew across the board, with fixed voice customers increasing 7 percent to 10.05 million, fixed data up 22 percent year-on-year to 7.26 million, and mobile customers 38 percent higher at 8.52 million. EBITDA rose 42 percent to EGP 3.2 billion, recording a strong margin of 39 percent thanks to an enhanced revenue mix and continued cost optimisation, the company said. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Egypt
Countries: Egypt
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telecom Egypt selects Juniper Networks for infrastructure expansion and upgrade
Published 11 May 2021 09:33 CET | Egypt
Juniper Networks has announced that it has been selected to design and execute a significant network capacity expansion and ...

Telecom Egypt, Sudatel sign deal on international connectivity

Published 16 Apr 2021 09:25 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt and the Sudatel Telecom Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the field of ...

Telecom Egypt agrees to provide FTTH services to Ora Developers

Published 15 Apr 2021 09:46 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt has signed a protocol of cooperation with Ora Developers to provide integrated communications services to Ora's ...

Telecom Egypt and Libyan International Telecom Co discuss cooperation

Published 29 Mar 2021 09:37 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt and Libyan International Telecommunication Company (LITC) have held talks on cooperation in international ...

Telecom Egypt raises proposed FY dividend after higher Vodafone pay-out
Published 23 Mar 2021 12:56 CET | Egypt
Vodafone Egypt approved a dividend of EGP 2 billion during its ordinary general meeting held on 18 March, of which Telecom ...

Telecom Egypt to create fibre route between Red Sea, Mediterranean via Suez Canal campus

Published 23 Mar 2021 10:41 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt has signed a contract with the Suez Canal Authority in coordination with the Armed Forces Signal Corps, to ...

Telecom Egypt plans to launch Hybrid African Ring Path subsea system by 2023
Published 03 Mar 2021 10:19 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt has announced plans to launch the Hybrid African Ring Path (HARP) by 2023. The new subsea system will outline the ...

Telecom Egypt revenue up 41% in Q4, fixed broadband customers up 20%

Published 24 Feb 2021 09:44 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt's revenue grew 41 percent to EGP 9.56 billion in the three months to 31 December 2020 from EGP 6.79 billion in Q4 ...





Related Info

Telecom Egypt selects Juniper Networks for infrastructure expansion and upgrade
09:33 | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt, Sudatel sign deal on international connectivity
16 Apr | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt agrees to provide FTTH services to Ora Developers
15 Apr | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt and Libyan International Telecom Co discuss cooperation
29 Mar | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt raises proposed FY dividend after higher Vodafone pay-out
23 Mar | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt to create fibre route between Red Sea, Mediterranean via Suez Canal campus
23 Mar | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt plans to launch Hybrid African Ring Path subsea system by 2023
3 Mar | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt revenue up 41% in Q4, fixed broadband customers up 20%
24 Feb | Egypt | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 May United Internet Q1 2021
11 May Softbank FY results
11 May Magyar Telekom Q1 2021
11 May Radcom Q1 2021
11 May Vizio Q1 2021
11 May Allot Q1 2021
11 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2021
11 May Sonim Q1 2021
11 May Lattice Semiconductor investor day
11 May Small Cells World Summit
12 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
12 May Syn Q1 results 2021
12 May OTE Q1 2021
12 May NEC FY results
12 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2021
12 May Deutsche Telekom Q1 2021
12 May Bredband2 Q1 2021
12 May BT FY results
12 May Mediaset Q1 2021
12 May Airtel Africa Q1 2021
13 May Poly fiscal Q4
13 May Alibaba Group Q1
13 May Inwit Q1 2021
13 May Telefonica Q1 2021
13 May DZS investors day
14 May Digi Communications Q1 2021
14 May Japan Display FY results
14 May Sohu.com Q1 2021
14 May Sogou Q1 2021
14 May Telesat Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now