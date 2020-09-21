Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Telecom Egypt submits offer to NTRA for more spectrum

Monday 21 September 2020 | 09:56 CET | News

Telecom Egypt said it has submitted a financial and technical offer to the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) for more spectrum. The application concerns the 2,600 MHz band using TDD technology and right of use for ten years.

The company is awaiting the NTRA's decision and approval. It said the aim is to improve its service quality and increase the reliance of its own network by pumping new investments into the allocated spectrum.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: NTRA / Telecom Egypt
Countries: Egypt
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NTRA to offer Egyptian mobile companies new frequencies via auction - report
Published 17 Sep 2020 10:26 CET | Egypt
The National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) plans to offer new frequencies to Egypt's four mobile operators via an auction, ...

Telecom Egypt mulls acquisition of all Vodafone Egypt shares - report
Published 16 Sep 2020 10:15 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt is considering acquiring all the shares in Vodafone Egypt, Al-Borsa reported, citing sources close to the potential ...

Telecom Egypt monitors STC acquisition of Vodafone Egypt and considers every option
Published 14 Aug 2020 10:28 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt (TE) says it is continuing to follow the developments in Saudi Telecom Company's (STC's) 55 percent acquisition of ...

NTRA confiscates non-compliant mobile boosters in Greater Cairo and Alexandria

Published 03 Aug 2020 11:30 CET | Egypt
Egypt's National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has coordinated with the Telecommunications Police Department to crack down ...

Egyptian mobile phone prices rise 15% because of new NTRA fees
Published 07 Jul 2020 10:49 CET | Egypt
Egyptian mobile handset prices are expected to go up another 5 percent because of fees approved by the National ...





Related Info

NTRA to offer Egyptian mobile companies new frequencies via auction - report
17 Sep | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt mulls acquisition of all Vodafone Egypt shares - report
16 Sep | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt monitors STC acquisition of Vodafone Egypt and considers every option
14 Aug | Egypt | News
NTRA confiscates non-compliant mobile boosters in Greater Cairo and Alexandria
3 Aug | Egypt | News
Egyptian mobile phone prices rise 15% because of new NTRA fees
7 Jul | Egypt | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

22 Sep BIG 5G Event
23 Sep China SDN/NFV/AI Conference
23 Sep Submarine Networks Wold 2020
23 Sep Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
28 Sep Open Networking & Edge Summit
28 Sep The Edge Event
29 Sep Micron Technology fiscal Q4
29 Sep VMworld
29 Sep ConnecTechAsia
29 Sep Tech & Politics Forum by FT-ETNO
30 Sep FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now