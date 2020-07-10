Edition: International
Telecom Italia CEO resigns following KKR takeover bid, TIM Brasil CEO named general manager

Monday 29 November 2021 | 08:39 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced the resignation of its CEO Luigi Gubitosi following a board meeting held to discuss the EUR 10.8 billion takeover offer launched by US investment fund KKR. In a statement, TIM said the current chief executive of its TIM Brazil unit, Pietro Labriola, has been appointed general manager to "ensure the absolute continuity and stability of company management", with current chairman Salvatore Rossi taking on Gubitosi's remaining powers, including responsibility for managing TIM's assets and activities of strategic importance for the national defence and security

Categories: General
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM / Vivendi
Countries: Italy
Related

Wrap-up week 47: KKR, Orange BE en Ericsson op overnamepad, nieuwe glasvezelbedrijven in Griekenland en Oostenrijk
Published 29 Nov 2021 12:41 CET | Europe
Grote overnames werden aangekondigd door KKR (TIM), Orange België (VOO) en Ericsson (Vonage). Op de glasvezelmarkt kwamen er twee ...

Govt focused on protecting TIM jobs, technology and infrastructure - PM
Published 26 Nov 2021 08:42 CET | Italy
The Italian government is above all else focused on safeguarding jobs, technology and the network infrastructure at Telecom ...

KKR to look at raising TIM offer to win Vivendi backing - report
Published 25 Nov 2021 09:11 CET | Italy
US investment fund KKR is considering the possibility of raising its opening bid to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Telecom ...

Vivendi set to oppose KKR's EUR 11 bln TIM bid - report
Published 23 Nov 2021 12:20 CET | Italy
Vivendi, the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia (TIM), is currently unlikely to back the EUR 10.8 billion bid by US investment ...

S&P downgrades TIM rating, outlook 'stable'
Published 22 Nov 2021 13:30 CET | Italy
Ratings agency S&P has downgraded the long-term rating of Telecom Italia (TIM) to 'BB' from the previous 'BB+' due above all to ...

KKR offers nearly EUR 11 bln to acquire Telecom Italia
Published 22 Nov 2021 08:59 CET | Italy | Update: 22 Nov 2021 10:46 CET
US investment fund KKR has offered EUR 10.8 billion in total to take Telecom Italia (TIM) private in an approach it describes as ...

Connectivia joins TIM's FiberCop co-investment project
Published 17 Nov 2021 15:32 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that regional fibre provider Connectivia has become the latest company to join its FiberCop ...

Gubitosi to continue as TIM CEO following board meeting
Published 12 Nov 2021 09:35 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its board had agreed steps to prepare a new strategic plan due in February at an ...

EU approves sale of Open Fiber to Macquarie and CDP
Published 11 Nov 2021 15:27 CET | Italy
EU antitrust regulators have given their unconditional approval to the acquisition of Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber by ...

KKR looking to hike stake in TIM's fixed-line venture - report

Published 08 Nov 2021 09:13 CET | Italy
US investment fund KKR Infrastructure is considering a move to increase its stake in the Fibercop fixed-line venture of Telecom ...

Vivendi calling for TIM deal with govt on asset sale - report
Published 05 Nov 2021 08:55 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia's largest investor, Vivendi, is pressing for an overhaul of the operator's assets in a fast escalating boardroom ...

Vivendi pushing for bigger say in TIM strategy - report
Published 04 Nov 2021 10:04 CET | Italy
French media giant Vivendi is looking to increase its influence at Telecom Italia (TIM) and has called into question the position ...

Telecom Italia revenue declines 2% in Q3, cuts FY profit guidance
Published 28 Oct 2021 08:59 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported revenues down 2.1 percent year on year to EUR 3.82 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared ...

Italy set to drop TIM-controlled single network plan - report
Published 06 May 2021 14:20 CET | Italy
The government of Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has decided to drop a plan backed by its predecessor to set up a single ...

TIM board confirms Gubitosi and Rossi as CEO and chairman
Published 02 Apr 2021 13:53 CET | Italy
The board of directors of Telecom Italia (TIM) confirmed Salvatore Rossi as chairman and Luigi Gubitosi as Chief Executive ...

Agcom launches new consultation on TIM's co-investment project
Published 02 Apr 2021 08:58 CET | Italy
Italy's communications regulator Agcom said it has launched a new public consultation on the secondary fibre-optic network ...

TIM ready to kickstart single network plan - CEO
Published 12 Nov 2020 09:42 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) remains keen to kickstart a government-backed initiative to merge its fixed network assets with those of ...

Italian govt green lights TIM-KKR fixed network deal - report
Published 26 Aug 2020 12:23 CET | Italy
The Italian government has given the go-ahead for US private equity firm KKR to buy a minority stake in the last-mile fixed ...

Telecom Italia urging state lender to invest in last-mile network - report
Published 10 Jul 2020 09:33 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has suggested that state lender CDP could invest in the last-mile network it's preparing to set up with US ...





