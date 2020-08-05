Edition: International
Broadband

Telecom Italia delays final decision on network sale to end-August, says 'favourable' to KKR offer

Wednesday 5 August 2020 | 08:52 CET | News

Telecom Italia (TIM) said it supports an offer from KKR Infrastructure to buy a 37.5 percent stake in the new network company FiberCop for EUR 1.8 billion. The binding offer values the company at EUR 7.7 billion in total. TIM said it would start talks immediately with the government on bringing in other investors in the new network operator. 

FiberCop includes TIM's passive network infrastructure and the 80 percent it holds in Flash Fiber, the joint venture with Fastweb. According to TIM, Fastweb would get 4.5 percent of FiberCop for its 20 percent stake in Flash Fiber. 

TIM's board said it "favourably acknowledged" the KKR offer and would reconvene on 31 August to take a final decision on the FiberCop project. In the meantime, it's in talks with the Italian government on its proposal to create a single national operator, including also the Open Fiber Infrastructure. TIM said it's board "looked very favourably upon the idea to speed up the Single Network project and will be enthusiastically taking part in the works the Government intends to launch over the next few hours". 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Fastweb / Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
