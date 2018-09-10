Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telecom Italia Sparkle CEO quits

Thursday 6 August 2020 | 13:35 CET | News

Telecom Italia said Mario Di Mauro, chief executive of Sparkle, the company's international services group, has resigned. TIM did not not reveal why Di Mauro has resigned.

Mario di Mauro does not hold any TIM shares, the company added.

In 2018, TIM was reported to be seeking a buyer for Sparkle but this was subsequently ruled out by the Italian government.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Di Maio rules out sale of TIM's Sparkle unit
10 Sep 2018 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

06 Aug NortonLifeLock fiscal Q1
06 Aug OTE Q2 2020
06 Aug Cincinnati Bell Q2 2020
06 Aug BCE Q2 2020
06 Aug Vonage Q2
06 Aug Adtran Q2
06 Aug Veon Q2 2020
06 Aug Switch Q2 2020
06 Aug Cogent Communications Q2 2020
06 Aug Immersion Q2 2020
06 Aug Motorola Solutions Q2 2020
06 Aug Cable One Q2 2020
06 Aug MTN Q2 2020
06 Aug PCCW H1 2020
06 Aug Tucows Q2 2020
06 Aug Sierra Wireless Q2 2020
06 Aug Viasat fiscal Q1
06 Aug T-Mobile US Q2 2020
06 Aug PCTel Q2 2020
06 Aug Fortinet Q2
06 Aug EchoStar Q2 2020
06 Aug FCC meeting
07 Aug O2 Czech Republic Q2 2020
07 Aug Dish Network Q2 2020
07 Aug Starhub Q2 2020
07 Aug TDS, US Cellular Q2 2020
10 Aug Sohu Q2 2020
10 Aug Avaya fiscal Q3
10 Aug Pixelworks Q2 2020
10 Aug ON Semiconductor Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now