Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Telecom Italia to begin copper switch-off in Trento

Monday 3 May 2021 | 14:36 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has reached a deal with provincial and municipal authorities in the northern city of Trento to begin a process that will see the operator switch off its legacy copper network throughout Italy. Trento's Mattarello exchange is the first in the country to be entirely cabled with Fibre To the Home (FTTH) technology, allowing all local customers, including those of other operators, to migrate to the new network via connections offering download speeds of up to 1Gbps, said TIM.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Over half of Italian fixed broadband lines above 100 Mbps - Agcom
Published 23 Apr 2021 14:50 CET | Italy
The number of Italians subscribed to fixed broadband lines offering speeds of 100 Mbps and over exceeded 50 percent of the ...

TIM secures over two-thirds of government broadband vouchers
Published 21 Apr 2021 09:30 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has secured 76 percent of the government-backed funds made available to low-income households to set up a ...

TIM to connect six Trento cities to FTTH network
Published 15 Apr 2021 15:01 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that work has begun to extend its fibre-to-the-home network to six cities in the Autonomous ...

Italy to allocate 60% more EU funds to broadband rollout - report
Published 14 Apr 2021 09:13 CET | Italy
The new Italian government of Mario Draghi is set spend EUR 6.7 billion of European recovery funds on rolling out high-speed ...

TIM 'closes digital divide' in Friuli Venezia Giulia region
Published 12 Apr 2021 14:40 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that the northeastern Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia is the second in the country after ...

Agcom launches new consultation on TIM's co-investment project
Published 02 Apr 2021 08:58 CET | Italy
Italy's communications regulator Agcom said it has launched a new public consultation on the secondary fibre-optic network ...

TIM, KKR and Fastweb execute FiberCop agreement
Published 01 Apr 2021 10:29 CET | Italy
FiberCop, the new last-mile fibre and copper grid company set up by Telecom Italia (TIM), KKR and Fastweb, is now fully ...

Puglia first Italian region with 100% 'ultrabroadband' coverage - TIM
Published 17 Feb 2021 12:06 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said the southern Italian region of Puglia (Apulia) is the first in the country to have full access to ...

TIM publishes details of FiberCop co-investment project

Published 01 Feb 2021 08:58 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (Tim) has published further details of a plan open to all operators to roll out a secondary fibre-optic access ...

Italian FTTH and FTTC lines top 10 mln in Q3, DSL dips below 40%
Published 18 Jan 2021 15:12 CET | Italy
The number of Italians connecting at fixed internet speeds of 30 Mbps and above reached 64.4 percent of the broadband total at ...





Related Info

Over half of Italian fixed broadband lines above 100 Mbps - Agcom
23 Apr | Italy | News
TIM secures over two-thirds of government broadband vouchers
21 Apr | Italy | News
TIM to connect six Trento cities to FTTH network
15 Apr | Italy | News
Italy to allocate 60% more EU funds to broadband rollout - report
14 Apr | Italy | News
TIM 'closes digital divide' in Friuli Venezia Giulia region
12 Apr | Italy | News
Agcom launches new consultation on TIM's co-investment project
2 Apr | Italy | News
TIM, KKR and Fastweb execute FiberCop agreement
1 Apr | Italy | News
Puglia first Italian region with 100% 'ultrabroadband' coverage - TIM
17 Feb | Italy | News
TIM publishes details of FiberCop co-investment project
1 Feb | Italy | News
Italian FTTH and FTTC lines top 10 mln in Q3, DSL dips below 40%
18 Jan | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 May 6G Symposium
05 May Turk Telekom Q1 2021
05 May TIM Brasil Q1 2021
05 May Intred Q1 2021
05 May WANdisco FY results
05 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2021
05 May Aviat Networks fiscal Q3
05 May Liberty Latin America Q1 2021
05 May TIM Q1
05 May CSG Q1 2021
05 May Lumen Technologies Q1 2021
05 May Twilio Q1 2021
05 May Adtran Q1 2021
05 May Liberty Global Q1 2021
05 May Belden Q1 2021
05 May Inseego Q1 2021
05 May Dell Technologies World
06 May Teleste Q1 2021
06 May EchoStar Q1
06 May IAC Q1 2021
06 May Globalstar Q1
06 May TDC Q1 2021
06 May PCTEL Q1 2021
06 May Uniti Q1 2021
06 May Avaya fiscal Q2
06 May Roku Q1 2021
06 May Vonage Q1 2021
06 May Cable One Q1 2021
06 May Motorola Solutions Q1 2021
06 May Gogo Q1 2021
06 May Ice Group Q1 2021
06 May Freenet Q1 2021
06 May RTL Group Q1 2021
06 May Pexip Q1 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now