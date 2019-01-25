Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Telefonica agrees to sell Movistar El Salvador for EUR 125 mln

Friday 15 October 2021 | 10:54 CET | News
Telefonica has announced an agreement to sell its mobile telecommunications assets in El Salvador to UK-based investment fund General International Telecom Limited for a total of USD 144 million (EUR 125 million), a multiple of around 7 times the unit's 2020 OIBDA. In a brief statement to Spain's financial markets regulator CNMV, Telefonica said it currently owns 60 percent of Movistar El Salvador, with the remaining 40 percent in the hands of Corporacion Multi Inversiones (CMI), meaning it will earn a total of around EUR 75 million from the transaction.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Movistar El Salvador / Telefonica
Countries: El Salvador
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica in talks to sell Peru fibre network stake
Published 18 Aug 2021 12:09 CET | Peru
Telefonica has begun negotiating the possible sale of a stake in its Peruvian fibre unit following similar deals in Chile, ...

Liberty Latin America completes acquisition of Telefonica's mobile ops in Costa Rica
Published 10 Aug 2021 11:08 CET | Latin America
Liberty Latin America (LLA) has  announced the completion of its USD 500 million acquisition of Telefonica's wireless operations ...

Telefonica LatAm revenues up nearly 10% in Q2 on mobile and fibre adds
Published 29 Jul 2021 11:31 CET | Latin America
Telefonica reported second quarter revenues of EUR 2.01 billion for its operations in Latin America, up 9.5 percent year on year ...

Telefonica improves LatAm revenue trend on Colombia, Chile boost
Published 13 May 2021 10:26 CET | Latin America
Telefonica reported first quarter revenues of EUR 1.94 billion for its operations in Latin America, down 0.2 percent year on year ...

Vubiquity inks multi-year content services deal with Telefonica Hispam
Published 12 May 2021 15:20 CET | Latin America
Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs Media division, has signed a content services partnership agreement with Telefonica Hispam, the ...

Telefonica Q4 revenues down 3% in Latin America, grows postpay
Published 25 Feb 2021 09:39 CET | Latin America
Telefonica said its operations in Latin America posted a 2.5 percent organic decline in total revenues to EUR 1.93 billion in the ...

America Movil aborts deal to acquire Telefonica's El Salvador unit
Published 04 Sep 2020 09:20 CET | El Salvador
America Movil has announced the termination of its deal to acquire 99.3 percent of Telefonica's Movistar El Salvador unit due to ...

Liberty Latin America acquires Telefonica's Costa Rica unit for EUR 425 mln
Published 30 Jul 2020 10:17 CET | Costa Rica
Telefonica has announced an agreement to sell its mobile telecommunications assets in Costa Rica to Liberty Latin America for a ...

Telefonica sells Guatemala, El Salvador units to America Movil for EUR 570 mln
Published 25 Jan 2019 09:19 CET | Central America
America Movil has announced a deal to acquire Guatemala and El Salvador operations from Telefonica for a total of EUR 570 ...





Related Info

Telefonica in talks to sell Peru fibre network stake
18 Aug | Peru | News
Liberty Latin America completes acquisition of Telefonica's mobile ops in Costa Rica
10 Aug | Latin America | News
Telefonica LatAm revenues up nearly 10% in Q2 on mobile and fibre adds
29 Jul | Latin America | News
Telefonica improves LatAm revenue trend on Colombia, Chile boost
13 May | Latin America | News
Vubiquity inks multi-year content services deal with Telefonica Hispam
12 May | Latin America | News
Telefonica Q4 revenues down 3% in Latin America, grows postpay
25 Feb | Latin America | News
America Movil aborts deal to acquire Telefonica's El Salvador unit
4 Sep 2020 | El Salvador | News
Liberty Latin America acquires Telefonica's Costa Rica unit for EUR 425 mln
30 Jul 2020 | Costa Rica | News
Telefonica sells Guatemala, El Salvador units to America Movil for EUR 570 mln
25 Jan 2019 | Central America | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Oct SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
18 Oct Apple Event
19 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Q3 2021
19 Oct Iridium Q3 2021
19 Oct Tele2 Q3 2021
19 Oct Netflix Q3 2021
19 Oct Arm DevSummit
19 Oct Arm DevSummit
19 Oct Pixel Fall Launch
20 Oct Crown Castle Q3
20 Oct Verizon Q3 2021
20 Oct Elisa Q3 results
20 Oct Bango strategy day
20 Oct Samsung Unpacked Part 2
21 Oct AT&T Q3 2021
21 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2021
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
21 Oct Intel Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 results
21 Oct Snap Q3
22 Oct Doro Q3 results
22 Oct Ericsson Q3 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now