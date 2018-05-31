Edition: International
Telefonica and DAZN secure domestic La Liga rights until 2027

Tuesday 14 December 2021 | 09:47 CET | News
Spain's La Liga said it reached a deal to sell domestic broadcasting rights to air games from its top-tier football league to Telefonica and streaming service DAZN. They will pay a total of EUR 4.95 billion over five years following a controversial tender process. The agreement means Telefonica retains the rights to broadcast La Liga games in Spain after spending EUR 2.94 billion for the 2019-22 cycle back in 2018.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Dazn / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
