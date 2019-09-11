Edition: International
Telefonica and Television de Galicia carry out first Spanish 5G broadcast

Monday 26 July 2021 | 10:34 CET | News
Telefonica said it has teamed up Television de Galicia (CRTVG) to carry out the first live broadcast of a public TV channel via commercial 5G networks. The trial saw the partners use a camera with 5G technology and a special backpack with H.265 coding from Dutch vendor Mobile Viewpoint BV to air an interview with pilgrims arriving at Santiago de Compostela on TVG's midday news programme Telexornal. The 5G radio infrastructure on Telefonica's network was supplied by Nokia.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Nokia / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
