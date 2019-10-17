Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telefonica fires cybersecurity chief and other executives following investigation

Friday 19 March 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
Telefonica last month fired the head of its cybersecurity division ElevenPaths and another three directors for an alleged breach of the company's ethics code, according to a report in online paper Vozpopuli, subsequently confirmed by El Pais and other Spanish dailies. Following an internal investigation, the operator dismissed ElevenPaths chief Pedro Pablo Perez and three of his subordinates for alleged conflicts of interest in contracting third-party suppliers and in corporate operations with other companies, said the report.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Almazor named head of Telefonica's cloud and cybersecurity division
Published 24 Feb 2021 10:02 CET | Spain
Telefonica has followed last month's management shake up at its domestic unit (Telefonica Espana) by announcing the appointment ...

Telefonica inaugurates Valencia cybersecurity centre
Published 03 Feb 2021 09:48 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced the launch of a new cybersecurity hub in Valencia's port area during an event attended by regional ...

Telefonica Spain to focus on customer experience in management shake-up
Published 28 Jan 2021 09:12 CET | Spain
The president of Telefonica's Spanish unit (Telefonica Espana) Emilio Gayo, has announced the creation of four new management ...

Spain 5G rollout set to cost over EUR 6 bln - Telefonica
Published 27 Nov 2020 09:42 CET | Spain
The deployment of 5G in Spain will require a direct investment in infrastructure of more than EUR 6 billion, according to ...

Telefonica opens new cybersecurity hub in Leon
Published 17 Oct 2019 09:35 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced the launch of a new cybersecurity hub specialising in Industry 4.0 in the northern Spanish city of Leon. ...





Related Info

Almazor named head of Telefonica's cloud and cybersecurity division
24 Feb | Spain | News
Telefonica inaugurates Valencia cybersecurity centre
3 Feb | Spain | News
Telefonica Spain to focus on customer experience in management shake-up
28 Jan | Spain | News
Spain 5G rollout set to cost over EUR 6 bln - Telefonica
27 Nov 2020 | Spain | News
Telefonica opens new cybersecurity hub in Leon
17 Oct 2019 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Mar SmartCom Summit Spring 2021
23 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q4
24 Mar Telit FY results
24 Mar Xiaomi FY results
25 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2020
25 Mar United Internet FY results
25 Mar Bezeq Q4 2020
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now