Telefonica Germany signs contract on national roaming with 1&1 Drillisch

Monday 24 May 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
Telefonica Germany and 1&1 Drillisch have signed a contract regulating their future cooperation under a National Roaming Agreement (NRA). As part of the overall agreement, 1&1 will halt its proceedings to have the prices for using Telefonica's network reviewed. A final expert opinion on the second review of the network access agreement price was expected in mid-2021. By signing the contract, Telefonica and 1&1 are implementing the main points of a binding pact accepted by the parties on 15 February.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 1&1 Drillisch / Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
