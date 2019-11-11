Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telefonica Germany ups dividend in strategy update, signs pact with DT, Vodafone to cover grey spots

Tuesday 19 January 2021 | 09:39 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Telefonica Deutschland has given a strategy update at its annual analyst meeting. Just over a year after saying it was lowering the dividend to invest in its network, the company promised to increase the dividend again for 2020. In addition, the company announced new agreements with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone for network sharing to cover so-called "grey spots".

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Telefonica Deutschland / Vodafone Germany
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

German network operators drive rapid expansion of 5G network

Published 23 Dec 2020 10:22 CET | Germany
German network operators are expanding the 5G network rapidly, according to an analysis by the portal 4G.de. Deutsche Telekom has ...

Telefonica confirms JV with Allianz for FTTH roll-out in Germany

Published 29 Oct 2020 11:16 CET | Germany
Telefonica said it has reached an agreement with Allianz to create a joint venture for building a FTTH network in Germany. The ...

Telefonica Deutschland transfers 5,975 sites in first tranche to Telxius for EUR 896 mln
Published 02 Sep 2020 09:21 CET | Germany
Telefonica Deutschland said it has completed the transfer of 5,975 rooftop sites and 58 tower sites to Telxius. The transfer ...

Telefonica Deutschland sells mobile infrastructure to Telxius for EUR 1.5 bln
Published 09 Jun 2020 09:36 CET | Germany
Telefonica Deutschland said it has finalised a deal to sell its passive infrastructure of around 10,100 mobile sites to Telxius ...

German major mobile operators continue LTE expansion 10 years on

Published 19 May 2020 10:28 CET | Germany
The three major German mobile operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica, plan to continue to expand the LTE network, ...

Vodafone Germany to improve mobile network capacity at Polish border

Published 07 Feb 2020 12:08 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany will improve the capacity of its mobile network at the border with Poland by the end of March, ...

German operators plan to improve 5G coverage in Hesse
Published 07 Jan 2020 09:58 CET | Germany
Vodafone plans gradually to upgrade its 2,070 mobile stations in Hesse. Telekom wants to expand the coverage in Darmstadt and in ...

German mobile operators plan shared network to improve rural, transport coverage

Published 11 Nov 2019 15:54 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone have announced a partnership to build 6,000 mobile sites to improve broadband coverage. ...





Related Info

German network operators drive rapid expansion of 5G network
23 Dec 2020 | Germany | News
Telefonica confirms JV with Allianz for FTTH roll-out in Germany
29 Oct 2020 | Germany | News
Telefonica Deutschland transfers 5,975 sites in first tranche to Telxius for EUR 896 mln
2 Sep 2020 | Germany | News
Telefonica Deutschland sells mobile infrastructure to Telxius for EUR 1.5 bln
9 Jun 2020 | Germany | News
German major mobile operators continue LTE expansion 10 years on
19 May 2020 | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany to improve mobile network capacity at Polish border
7 Feb 2020 | Germany | News
German operators plan to improve 5G coverage in Hesse
7 Jan 2020 | Germany | News
German mobile operators plan shared network to improve rural, transport coverage
11 Nov 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Jan Netflix Q4 2020
19 Jan Telefonica Germany Strategy Update
21 Jan Intel Q4 2020
21 Jan Modern Times Group EGM
25 Jan Edgeware EGM
25 Jan The Things Conference 2021
26 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
26 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
26 Jan Verizon Communications Q4 2020
26 Jan Meetup MENA
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now