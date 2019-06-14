Edition: International
Telefonica in talks to raise EUR 5 bln for German fibre expansion - report

Monday 12 October 2020 | 10:26 CET | News

Telefonica is in talks with lenders and investors to receive EUR 5 billion for fibre expansion in Germany, Reuters reports, citing sources. Banks would lend two thirds of the money and the rest would be equity, including from an investor now holding exclusive talks with Telefonica. The company will invest the cash in fibre projects one step at a time. Telefonica Germany could take a passive equity stake in the new infrastructure unit responsible for fibre expansion, the report added, and could become an anchor customer.

Telefonica's Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila  announced in July that the company planned to expand fibre networks in particular in under-served areas in Germany through a new infrastructure unit. Last week, Telefonica extended its contract with Deutsche Telekom for access to its broadband network for the next ten years. Deutsche Telekom will grant Telefonica access to FTTH lines with download speeds of up to 1 Gbps for the first time. Telefonica will market Telekom's FTTH connections to its customers.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
