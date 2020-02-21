Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Telefonica in talks to sell Peru fibre network stake

Wednesday 18 August 2021 | 12:09 CET | News
Telefonica has begun negotiating the possible sale of a stake in its Peruvian fibre unit following similar deals in Chile, Colombia and Brazil, reports business daily Cinco Dias, citing comments from chief financial director and Hispam chief Laura Abasolo. The move is part of the Telefonica's group's ongoing process to "modulate its exposure to the region" without "underselling" its local assets, said Abasolo, according to the report.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Movistar Peru / Telefonica
Countries: Peru
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica LatAm revenues up nearly 10% in Q2 on mobile and fibre adds
Published 29 Jul 2021 11:31 CET | Latin America
Telefonica reported second quarter revenues of EUR 2.01 billion for its operations in Latin America, up 9.5 percent year on year ...

Telefonica sells 60% of Colombia FTTH assets to KKR for USD 200 mln
Published 19 Jul 2021 09:57 CET | Colombia
Telefonica has announced another fibre deal with KKR, this time agreeing to sell a 60 percent stake in its Colombian fibre to the ...

Telefonica-KKR Chilean wholesale fibre unit launches operations
Published 15 Jul 2021 12:14 CET | Chile
Chile's first open access wholesale fibre-optic company has launched operations just a few weeks after the country's antitrust ...

FiBrasil starts operations in Brazil
Published 05 Jul 2021 14:20 CET | Brazil
Neutral fibre network operator FiBrasil, set up by Telefonica Brasil, Telefonica Infra and CDPQ, has started operations in ...

Telefonica Peru sets up dedicated fibre company PangeaCo

Published 26 Nov 2020 11:39 CET | Peru
Telefonica del Peru has announced the creation of a new vehicle to manage the expansion of fibre-optic networks throughout the ...

Telefonica holding 'several talks' on sale of Hispam unit
Published 21 Feb 2020 11:46 CET | Latin America
Telefonica is stepping up efforts to find a buyer for its operations in Latin America and is already assessing several proposals, ...





Related Info

Telefonica LatAm revenues up nearly 10% in Q2 on mobile and fibre adds
29 Jul | Latin America | News
Telefonica sells 60% of Colombia FTTH assets to KKR for USD 200 mln
19 Jul | Colombia | News
Telefonica-KKR Chilean wholesale fibre unit launches operations
15 Jul | Chile | News
FiBrasil starts operations in Brazil
5 Jul | Brazil | News
Telefonica Peru sets up dedicated fibre company PangeaCo
26 Nov 2020 | Peru | News
Telefonica holding 'several talks' on sale of Hispam unit
21 Feb 2020 | Latin America | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Aug Spark H2 results
18 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
18 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2021
18 Aug Kaltura Q2 2021
18 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
18 Aug Weibo Q2 2021
18 Aug Tencent Q2 2021
19 Aug Helios Towers Q2 2021
19 Aug MTS Q2 2021
20 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
20 Aug Mobilezone H1 2021
23 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
24 Aug 21Vianet Q2 2021
24 Aug Limelight Networks strategy session
25 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2021
25 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Sky Network Television FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now