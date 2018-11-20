Edition: International
Wireless

Telefonica, KT, China Unicom and Telstra sign multi-operator edge platform MoU

Wednesday 4 March 2020 | 11:01 CET | News
Telefonica has signed a memorandum of understanding with KT, China Unicom and Telstra to collaborate on a Multi-Operator Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) initiative as part of the GSMA’s project to develop a common edge cloud platform for telecom operators. The partners said the aim of the MoU is to obtain feedback from both operators and developer communities that can be shared with the GSMA's Operator Platform as well as standards bodies and open source communities responsible for developing different MEC components.

The initiative has been divided into four phases, starting with the development of basic Edge Computing capabilities such as interconnection of MEC platforms, smart edge discovery and smart resource allocation, to optimise the provisioning and delivery of edge services over a global footprint.

Additional phases involve enabling mobility features by evaluating a use case in which end customers move from one geographical point to another, making services available for roamers to use the edge when moving from their home network to a different network and focusing on federation capabilities.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: China Unicom / GSMA / KT / Telefonica / Telstra
Countries: World
