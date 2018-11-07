Edition: International
Telefonica names new Latin America team, looks to 'maximise value' of Hispam unit

Wednesday 18 December 2019 | 09:18 CET | News
Telefonica has approved the organisational structure of the new Hispam unit created to hold its Latin American business (apart from Brazil). The unit will be headed by Alfonso Gomez, currently responsible for Hispam Norte, who as CEO will report to the company’s Director of Finance and Control Laura Abasolo, who has been named Telefonica Hispam president. Telefonica said the aim is to give the unit’s management greater agility and autonomy and to give greater independence to local operations, in order to focus on maximising the growth and value of the region.

Additional key appointments include Elisa Caballero as Chief Consumer Officer, Juan Vicente Martin Fontelles as Chief Business Officer, Andrea Folgueiras as Chief Technology and Information Officer and Elena Maestre as the Hispam unit’s Chief Financial and Strategy Officer.

The creation of the unit is part of the wide-ranging action plan announced by Telefonica last month, with the company pledging to spin-off and review its Latin American units, with the exception of Brazil, with a view to “modulating the exposure to the region, while creating the conditions to maximise its value... via growth, consolidation and potential corporate operations." 

It said the Latin American operations will be managed as an autonomous unit, with a specific and dedicated regional team who will be focusing on attracting investors and boosting potential synergies with other market players.


Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Latin America
Related

Telefonica appoints full management team for new technology unit
Published 16 Dec 2019 14:24 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced the appointment of the full management team for its new Telefonica Tech unit focused on cloud, security, ...

Selling passive network assets: a tragic mistake for the telco?

Published 06 Dec 2019 10:58 CET | World
More and more operators are looking at selling off passive networks. This underlines not only the value of such networks, but ...

Telxius opens new facility in Northern Virginia
Published 06 Dec 2019 08:52 CET | Spain
Telefonica's infrastructure subsidiary Telxius has opened a new facility at Tysons Corner in Northern Virginia (US). The ...

Telefonica's Hispam unit worth EUR 13.5 bln - report
Published 02 Dec 2019 09:59 CET | Latin America
The new Hispam unit that Telefonica will create to hold its Latin American business (apart from Brazil) and attract investors has ...

Telxius agrees to acquire 1,909 Brazil towers from Vivo
Published 29 Nov 2019 09:21 CET | Brazil
Telefonica's infrastructure subsidiary Telxius has announced an agreement to acquire 1,909 towers in Brazil from the group's ...

Telefonica unveils plan to spin off LatAm business and prioritise Spain, Brazil, UK, Germany

Published 28 Nov 2019 09:23 CET | Brazil
Telefonica has announced a major organisational restructure following a meeting of its board of directors. The company's 5-point ...

Aya Caro named new CEO of Telefonica Mexico
Published 26 Aug 2019 09:11 CET | Mexico
Telefonica has announced the appointment of Camilo Aya Caro as the new president and CEO of Telefonica Movistar Mexico, replacing ...

Fernandez named Telefonica global communications director
Published 20 Jun 2019 09:09 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced the appointment of Eva Fernandez as its new Global Communications Director in a revamp of its ...

Telefonica Peru appoints new managers in organisational shake-up
Published 10 Jan 2019 10:16 CET | Peru
Telefonica's Peruvian unit (Telefonica del Peru) has announced a number of managerial changes coinciding with the appointment of ...

Telefonica Brasil CEO Navarro named global comms director
Published 13 Dec 2018 08:32 CET | Brazil
Telefonica has announced the appointment of Eduardo Navarro, current chairman and CEO of its Brazilian unit, as its new Global ...

Cortez named Telefonica del Peru executive president
Published 07 Nov 2018 09:52 CET | Peru
Telefonica's Peruvian unit (Telefonica del Peru) has announced the appointment of Pedro Cortez as its new executive president, ...





