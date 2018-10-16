Edition: International
Wireless

Telefonica, Rakuten Mobile ink OpenRAN MoU

Wednesday 16 September 2020 | 14:27 CET | News
Spain’s Telefonica has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile to cooperate on the development of OpenRAN, 5G Core and OSS technologies. The partners said they intend to run joint lab tests and trials of OpenRAN architecture, focusing on the role of Artificial Intelligence in RAN networks. They will also jointly develop proposals for optimal 5G RAN architecture and OpenRAN models as part of industry efforts to achieve quicker time to market, new price-points and boost the potential of software-centric RAN.

Additional goals set out in the MoU include commitments to collaborate in building an open and cost-effective 5G ecosystem based on open interfaces to accelerate the maturity of 5G with global roaming and to develop a joint procurement scheme of OpenRAN hardware and software that will help increase volumes and reach economies of scale.

Finally, the partners pledged to jointly work on the 4G/5G Core and OSS (operations support system) technology currently used by Rakuten Mobile in Japan as well as the operator’s Rakuten Communications Platform.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Rakuten Mobile / Telefonica
Countries: Japan / Spain / World
