Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

Telefonica renews Champions League broadcast rights until 2024

Thursday 2 July 2020 | 14:36 CET | News

Telefonica has again acquired the rights to continue broadcasting the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s biggest annual football competition, for another three years, confirming earlier reports. The new deal encompasses three seasons from 2021 to 2024 and also covers the Europa League, Super Cup, Youth League and Europa Conference League, a continental competition set to debut in September 2021. Telefonica reportedly paid a total of EUR 1.1 billion for the rights package, equivalent to around EUR 360 million a season.

In a statement, Telefonica said the deal means it retains broadcasting rights to the main European competitions for all its customers, both residential and catering (hotels, restaurants, cafes, public premises), in the territories of Spain and Andorra. The company secured the previous 3-year package from Mediapro for a similar price back in 2018, subsequently offering packages to Orange Spain and Mediaset's Mitele Plus, among others.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange Spain renews football deal with Telefonica
Published 25 Jun 2020 11:34 CET | Spain
Orange Spain has renewed its agreement with rights holder Telefonica to broadcast a full range of football offers during the ...

Telefonica lands 2021-24 Champions League rights for EUR 1.1 bln - report
Published 15 Apr 2020 10:34 CET | Spain
Telefonica has again acquired the Spanish broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League, Europe's biggest annual football ...

Mediaset's Mitele Plus to offer football streaming subscription
Published 19 Jul 2019 09:49 CET | Spain
Mediaset Spain announced that its new streaming service Mitele Plus will offer a football package. The Spanish LaLiga, the ...

Telefonica acquires Champions League and Europa League rights from Mediapro
Published 29 Jun 2018 08:44 CET | Spain
Just days after securing the domestic TV rights for Spain's La Liga from 2019 to 2022, Telefonica has reached an agreement with ...





Related Info

Orange Spain renews football deal with Telefonica
25 Jun | Spain | News
Telefonica lands 2021-24 Champions League rights for EUR 1.1 bln - report
15 Apr | Spain | News
Mediaset's Mitele Plus to offer football streaming subscription
19 Jul 2019 | Spain | News
Telefonica acquires Champions League and Europa League rights from Mediapro
29 Jun 2018 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
02 Jul Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q1
07 Jul ICT Spring Europe
08 Jul 'Hey Google' Smart Home Virtual Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now