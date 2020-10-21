Telefonica rolls out EUR 7 a month e-health service

Telefonica said its new telemedicine service for Spanish users is now available at prices starting at EUR 7 a month. First unveiled at the start of the month, the service is dubbed ‘Movistar Salud’ and is designed to give people from all over Spain, even those living in remote areas, access to health professionals from the comfort of their homes. Users will be connected to a primary care doctor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for EUR 6.95 a month for an individual subscription and EUR 10.95 a month for a basic family subscription, plus a one-off EUR 10 activation fee.
The operator has teamed up with e-health specialist Teladoc to create a service that will be available via a dedicated app and desktop site. Both the Family and Individual plans offer 24/7 remote medical consultations, including a video consultation or call with a doctor, as well as the possibility of receiving private electronic prescriptions. A "digital pre-evaluation" of symptoms is also offered to obtain guidance on more than 660 pathologies via Artificial Intelligence technology as well as a diet and exercise plan called 'Get in Shape’, said the operator.
‘Movistar Salud’ is open to Telefonica customers and non-customers alike, with packages for large companies and SMEs also available. By way of a promotion, the Family package currently costs EUR 5.50 a month for the first 3 months, half the standard price.
