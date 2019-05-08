Edition: International
Telefonica sells four more data centres to Asterion in exchange for shares

Monday 10 May 2021 | 10:07 CET | News
Telefonica said it has agreed to sell four more data centres to Spanish infrastructure fund Asterion in exchange for shares in the latter's Nabiax subsidiary. Under the deal, Telefonica will divest two data centres located in Spain and two in Chile for a 20 percent stake in Nabiax, a colocation and housing service provider set up in 2019 to manage the eleven data centres acquired by Asterion in 2019. The aim is to establish an important strategic partnership Asterion and its co-investors in Nabiax, who retain the remaining 80 percent of the share capital, said Telefonica.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Chile / Spain
