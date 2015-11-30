Edition: International
Telefonica Spain to cut 3,000 jobs via voluntary redundancies - union

Wednesday 1 December 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
Telefonica is set to reduce its Spanish workforce by around 3,000 jobs through a new voluntary redundancy scheme, according to sources from the UGT union cited by Reuters. The operator, which directly employs 16,000 people in Spain, is offering voluntary redundancy to staff born in 1967 or earlier and with at least 15 years of employment at the company, said the union, adding that 3,261 employees currently meet the conditions.

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica / Telefonica Espana
Countries: Spain
