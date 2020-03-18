Edition: International
Wireless

Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, DT sign Open RAN MoU

Wednesday 20 January 2021 | 09:33 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Four of Europe's biggest operators have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to express their individual commitment to the implementation and deployment of Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) as the technology of choice for future mobile networks across Europe. In a statement, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Vodafone pledged to back Open RAN systems that take advantage of new open virtualised architectures, software and hardware with a view to enhancing the flexibility, efficiency and security of European networks in the 5G era.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / European Commission / Orange / Telecom Infra Project / Telefonica / Vodafone
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Orange en Telefonica tekenen MoU over Open RAN
Published 20 Jan 2021 13:22 CET | Europe
Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Orange en Vodafone hebben een memorandum van overeenstemming (MoU) ondertekend om hun inzet voor de ...

Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Orange en Telefonica tekenen MoU over Open RAN
13:22 | Europe | News
