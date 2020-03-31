Edition: International
Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange team up to bid for EUR 4 bln Spain digital divide funds

Monday 15 March 2021 | 10:20 CET | News
Telefonica (Movistar), Vodafone and Orange have set up a so-called Temporary Union of Enterprises (UTE) in a bid to secure the EUR 4.32 billion of public funds made available to bring 4G and 5G services to underserved areas throughout Spain by 2025. Business daily Expansion said the three operators have already informed the Ministry of Economy of the agreement covering mobile networks alone, with a view to reaching the government's stated objective of bringing internet at speeds of at least 30 Mbps to 100 percent of the Spanish population by 2023, rising to 100 Mbps by 2025.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Movistar / Orange / Telefonica / Vodafone
Countries: Spain
