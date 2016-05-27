Telefonica creates new global digital consumer unit

Telefonica has announced the creation of a new global unit designed to make sales processes and customer relations “more digital, faster and simpler” as part of the action plan launched in November to generate more than EUR 2 billion a year in additional revenues from 2022 onwards. The new unit, dubbed Chief Digital Consumer Office (CDCO), will be led by Chema Alonso, until now responsible for the company’s data strategy and cognitive intelligence project. Telefonica said the unit will above all promote innovation in new digital products and services, with a special focus on the digital home, as well as innovation in networks and relations with the entrepreneurial and startup community.
At the new unit’s presentation in Madrid, the company said innovation in the digital home space will be supported by the technological capabilities of its so-called 'fourth platform', where all of Telefonica’s data is homogenised and processed. The platform will also enable the company to continue innovating in new customer relationship models through its ‘Aura’ voice-activated AI assistant.
In addition to Chema Alonso as Chief Digital Consumer Officer, the CDCO unit’s management team will include Francisco Jose Montalvo as Chief Data Officer, David del Val as director of Core Innovation, Antonio Guzman as director of Digital Home and Fabio Bruiggioni as digital consumer director, tasked with developing products such as Movistar Money or Movistar Car.
Telefonica will also be integrating its new Connected Open Innovation network led by Irene Gomez into the CDCO unit. The network includes initiatives such as Wayra and Open Future that Miguel Arias will keep leading as entrepreneurship director.
Finally Ruben Mellado has been named director of technology & entertainment services operations at CDCO, Jose Palazon will be chief technology officer (CTO), Jose Parada, chief information security officer (CISO) and Olvido Nicolas, digital consumer marketing director, among other appointments.
