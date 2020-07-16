Edition: International
Telenet launches 5G network in 3.6 GHz band in Flanders

Wednesday 1 December 2021 | 13:45 CET | News
Belgian cable operator Telenet plans to start deploying its mobile 5G network from 6 December, starting around Leuven, Antwerp and the coast. Customers with a 5G smartphone and a One, Oneup, Klik and King or Kong business subscription will be the first to get 5G services, at no additional cost, with other mobile products of Telenet, Telenet Business and Base following in the spring. By 2025, the entire mobile network of Telenet and Base should be upgraded with 5G.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BIPT / Ericsson / Nokia / Telenet
Countries: Belgium
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

