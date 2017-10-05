Telenor and Cisco expand cooperation, agree finance from Digital Alpha for Working Group Two

Telenor Group and Cisco have announced a joint purpose agreement (JPA) concerning activities such as security, 5G, Open vRAN, B2B expansion, distributed cloud, and extending Telenor’s digital transformation to support flexible working. The JPA also covers more financing for their Working Group Two (WG2) joint venture to enable growth, global operations and new uses for 5G, IoT and private networks. WG2 has been added to the Cisco General Price List and will be part of DevNet.
The companies are continuing the exploration of new 5G architectures and have started an Open vRAN trial at Telenor’s headquarters in Norway, looking at using a virtualised, open infrastructure to improve cost efficiency for service deployments.
The new financing for WG2 was agreed with investment firm Digital Alpha and was not quantified. It will be used to accelerate WG2’s growth in Europe, North America and Asia, and to extend its 5G, IoT and private network products. WG2’s inclusion in Cisco’s General Price List and DevNet programme will provide global sales coverage and faster integration of new services with Cisco products, platforms and APIs.
WG2 provides a carrier-grade, cloud-native mobile core product for rapid service innovation for mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and enterprises. WG2 uses open APIs and cross-network interoperability to enable mobile operators to innovate quickly.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions