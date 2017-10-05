Edition: International
Telenor and Cisco expand cooperation, agree finance from Digital Alpha for Working Group Two

Thursday 25 June 2020 | 09:46 CET | News

Telenor Group and Cisco have announced a joint purpose agreement (JPA) concerning activities such as security, 5G, Open vRAN, B2B expansion, distributed cloud, and extending Telenor’s digital transformation to support flexible working. The JPA also covers more financing for their Working Group Two (WG2) joint venture to enable growth, global operations and new uses for 5G, IoT and private networks. WG2 has been added to the Cisco General Price List and will be part of DevNet.

The companies are continuing the exploration of new 5G architectures and have started an Open vRAN trial at Telenor’s headquarters in Norway, looking at using a virtualised, open infrastructure to improve cost efficiency for service deployments.  

The new financing for WG2 was agreed with investment firm Digital Alpha and was not quantified. It will be used to accelerate WG2’s growth in Europe, North America and Asia, and to extend its 5G, IoT and private network products. WG2’s inclusion in Cisco’s General Price List and DevNet programme will provide global sales coverage and faster integration of new services with Cisco products, platforms and APIs.

WG2 provides a carrier-grade, cloud-native mobile core product for rapid service innovation for mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and enterprises. WG2 uses open APIs and cross-network interoperability to enable mobile operators to innovate quickly. 


