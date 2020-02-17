Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Telenor confirms deal to sell 51% of Wave Money to Yoma-led consortium for USD 53 mln

Monday 17 January 2022 | 09:46 CET | News
Telenor Group and Yoma Strategic have confirmed an agreement to sell Telenor's 51 percent stake in Digital Money Myanmar Limited (Wave Money) for USD 53 million to Yoma Strategic subsidiary Yoma MFS Holdings. The deal completes the divestment process announced in June 2020. The transaction is subject to various conditions, among them regulatory approval from the Myanmar Central Bank. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telenor / Telenor Myanmar
Countries: Myanmar
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telenor agrees to sell 51% stake in Wave Money to Yoma-led consortium for USD 53 mln - report
Published 03 Jan 2022 15:10 CET | Myanmar
Telenor has agreed to sell its 51 percent stake in the Myanmar mobile payment service Wave Money for USD 53 million  to a ...

Telenor's sale of Myanmar ops, Wave Money in danger among heightened govt scrutiny
Published 08 Sep 2021 17:01 CET | Myanmar
Telenor Group's agreement to sell its mobile operations in Myanmar to Lebanon's M1 Group for USD 105 million may be in danger, ...

Telenor sells Wave Money shares to Yoma for over USD 76 million
Published 24 Jun 2020 09:35 CET | Myanmar
Telenor Group has announced it will divest its shares in Digital Money Myanmar to Yoma Strategic Holdings for USD 76.5 million. ...

Telenor Myanmar agents to receive loans from Yoma Bank
Published 17 Feb 2020 14:45 CET | Myanmar
Yoma Bank and Telenor Myanmar have signed a partnership agreement to provide unsecured small business loans to Telenor merchants ...





Related Info

Telenor agrees to sell 51% stake in Wave Money to Yoma-led consortium for USD 53 mln - report
3 Jan | Myanmar | News
Telenor's sale of Myanmar ops, Wave Money in danger among heightened govt scrutiny
8 Sep 2021 | Myanmar | News
Telenor sells Wave Money shares to Yoma for over USD 76 million
24 Jun 2020 | Myanmar | News
Telenor Myanmar agents to receive loans from Yoma Bank
17 Feb 2020 | Myanmar | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Jan Vodacom EGM
18 Jan OTE EGM
19 Jan Fujitsu ActivateNow: Technology Summit
19 Jan Zoom Work Transformation Summit
20 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2021
20 Jan Netflix Q4 2021
25 Jan Ericsson Q4 2021
25 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
25 Jan F5 fiscal Q1
25 Jan Verizon Q4 2021
25 Jan European 5G Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now