Telenor Norway plans 170 redundancies in reorganisation

Telenor Norway said it will be making approximately 170 workers redundant, mostly at its headquarters in Fornebu. This is in the course of a reorganisation of its Norwegian operations, aimed at efficiency and modernisation. Petter-Borre Furberg, CEO of Telenor Norway, said it is migrating customers to new equipment in a major technology shift and that by 2023, its copper network will have been replaced by fibre and mobile connectivity.
Furberg said Telenor Norway must change the way it works now in order to fulfil customer expectations as digitisation gathers pace. He said the operator will make its procedures more customer-orientated, simplify the way it works, boost cooperation among units, and cut costs.
He said staff have been informed of the downsizing. Telenor Norway aims to protect its employees, he said. Any workers who are not found places in the new organisation will receive a severance offer and redeployment support.
