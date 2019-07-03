Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Telenor opens commercial 5G network in Norway

Monday 16 March 2020 | 09:37 CET | News

Telenor Norway announced the commercial launch of a 5G network in nine towns and cities on 13 March, following a pilot scheme that began in Kongsberg in November 2018. There are 38 5G base stations in Trondheim, built in collaboration with Ericsson.

The other 5G locations are Elverum, Askvoll, Svalbard, Kvitfjell, Heroya, Froya, and limited developments in the centres of Bodo and of Oslo, with Fornebu airport also served. Telenor will extend 5G in Oslo and open 5G networks in Bergen, Stavanger and Sandnes during 2020. In 2021, the operator will upgrade almost 2,000 base stations, rising to 8,500 over the next four to five years.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telenor / Telenor Norway
Countries: Norway
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telenor Norway runs 5G pilot with fish farming company SalMar
Published 23 Dec 2019 13:14 CET | Norway
Telenor Norway has announced a 5G pilot in conjunction with the salmon farming company SalMar on the island of Kattholmen in the ...

Telenor picks Ericsson to build 5G RAN in Norway, to keep using Huawei kit in some areas
Published 13 Dec 2019 11:38 CET | Norway
Telenor said it has selected Ericsson to modernise and construct its Norwegian 5G radio access network (RAN). However, it said it ...

Norwegian 700 MHz frequencies become available for 5G from 01 November
Published 01 Nov 2019 12:00 CET | Norway
Norwegian telecoms regulator Nkom said that 700 MHz frequencies become available from 01 November for use for 5G, following the ...

Telenor Norway starts Svalbard 5G pilot on 20 October
Published 14 Oct 2019 12:53 CET | Norway
Telenor Norway said it will start its Svalbard 5G pilot on 20 October. The trial will take place in Longyearbyen, the principal ...

Telenor announces sites for another 9 Norwegian 5G pilot schemes this year
Published 26 Sep 2019 13:30 CET | Norway
At the opening of its 5G pilot scheme in Elverum, Telenor has announced the locations for its next nine 5G trials. They are ...

Telenor announces 5G pilot at HQ in Fornebu
Published 17 Sep 2019 13:30 CET | Norway
Telenor has announced a 5G pilot at its headquarters in Fornebu in Oslo using two new base stations on the premises. Telenor ...

Telenor Norway instals first 5G base station in Elverum with user testing to start in September
Published 03 Jul 2019 09:25 CET | Norway
Telenor Norway said it has now completed installation of its first 5G base station in Elverum in the county of Hedmark, and its ...





Related Info

Telenor Norway runs 5G pilot with fish farming company SalMar
23 Dec 2019 | Norway | News
Telenor picks Ericsson to build 5G RAN in Norway, to keep using Huawei kit in some areas
13 Dec 2019 | Norway | News
Norwegian 700 MHz frequencies become available for 5G from 01 November
1 Nov 2019 | Norway | News
Telenor Norway starts Svalbard 5G pilot on 20 October
14 Oct 2019 | Norway | News
Telenor announces sites for another 9 Norwegian 5G pilot schemes this year
26 Sep 2019 | Norway | News
Telenor announces 5G pilot at HQ in Fornebu
17 Sep 2019 | Norway | News
Telenor Norway instals first 5G base station in Elverum with user testing to start in September
3 Jul 2019 | Norway | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Mar Gamma Communications FY results
17 Mar Iliad Q4 2019
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo Global 2020
17 Mar 5G Expo Global 2020
17 Mar Smart Home Expo
17 Mar Smart Building Live
18 Mar Tencent Q4 2019
19 Mar China Mobile FY results
19 Mar Bezeq Q4 2019
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2019-Q4
23 Mar Cellcom Q4 2019
23 Mar Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum
24 Mar Jumia Q4 2019
24 Mar Salt FY 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now