Wireless

Tele.ring to become Magenta brand from March

Tuesday 4 February 2020 | 17:54 CET | News

Magenta Telekom, the former T-Mobile Austria, announced it's discontinuing its low-cost brand Tele.ring from 23 March. The products will be sold under the Magenta banner going forward, while existing customers can continue to use their same tariffs. 

Magenta Telekom also announced the launch of the new Hi! Magenta tariffs to target the market segment served by Tele.ring. A smartphone contract with 17 GB will cost EUR 17 per month, up from the previous offer of 8 GB. Customers can surf at up to 30 Mbps download and up to 5 Mbps upload under the new offer. The SIM-only tariff will come with 9 GB of data instead of 6 GB for EUR 9 per month. The Hi! Magenta tariffs do not include data roaming; customers need to subscribe to the premium Magenta plans for roam-like-at-home. 

The internet tariff under the brand Hi! Magenta costs EUR 10 a month for the first three months and EUR 20 from the fourth month for unlimited data at up to 30/5 Mbps. It includes a free router and no activation fee, but does carry an annual service fee of EUR 24.99.

Hi! Magenta customers can also benefit from the MagentaEins bundling discount when they combine two or more subscriptions on the same account. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Magenta Telekom / Tele.ring
Countries: Austria
