Teleste divests German Cableway service business to Circet Deutschland

Finnish network specialist Teleste said it will divest its Cableway services business in Germany to Circet Deutschland, a subsidiary of the Circet Group, for a preliminary net purchase price of EUR 8 million to be paid in cash at closing. The final purchase price depends on the net working capital and net debt at the closing date. The German Federal Cartel office will have to approve the transaction, which is expected to be completed in Q4. Teleste revised its strategy earlier this year to focus on technology business operations and services of higher added value that support those operations.
The sale will enable Teleste to invest in growth areas of its technology and the product businesses, and at the same time improve its financial position. Closing the acquisition is expected to increase the financial assets of the Teleste Group by approximately EUR 7 million and increase the equity ratio by 1 percentage point. Teleste forecasts an impairment loss on disposal of the discontinued operations of EUR 6-8 million for its third quarter 2020 interim report. The impairment will be part of the net result of the discontinued operations in the profit and loss statement.
Circet is a European telecom network service provider with operations in France, Ireland, the UK, Spain, Germany and Morocco. It provides a wide range of construction, installation and maintenance services for fixed and mobile networks. Its revenue was EUR 1.4 billion in 2019. The group employed 6300 staff.
