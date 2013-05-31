Edition: International
Broadband

Teleste looks to sell German Cableway operations as Q1 sales drop 11%

Friday 15 May 2020 | 09:56 CET | News

Teleste said it has decided to sell its Cableway services businesses in Germany. The announcement came alongside first-quarter results showing an 11.4 percent drop in net sales and 18.3 percent fall in adjusted operating profit. Selling the German services business aims to safeguard Teleste’s financial position and ability to invest in growth areas. Teleste said if restrictions on movement to curb coronavirus stay in effect until the end of Q2 the negative impact on its FY net sales would be significant.

Teleste said that its new strategy is to focus on technology business operations and the services of higher added value supporting them, hence the decision to divest its services business in Germany. The company will assess different options, the main aim being to sell the services business of the German Cableway companies in the next few months. It is classifying these as assets held for sale and discontinued operations in its Q1 2020 report.

In the first quarter of 2020, net sales from continuing operations fell by 11.3 percent to EUR 36.6 million. In the Video and Broadband Solutions division, net sales shrank by 11.5 percent to EUR 31.20 million, but incoming orders rose 2 percent to EUR 40.50 million. The Network Services division suffered a 10.4 percent drop in net sales to EUR 5.36 million.

The first quarter adjusted operating profit decreased by 18.3 percent to EUR 1.4 million. Teleste posted an operating profit of EUR 1.4 million after an operating loss of EUR 5.6 million in Q1 2019, when it included losses and a provision of EUR 7.3 million arising from a crime against a foreign subsidiary.

First quarter 2020 EPS was positive at EUR 0.06 after a loss per share a year earlier of EUR 0.32. However, EPS including discontinued operations was negative at EUR 0.07 after a EUR 0.35 loss a year earlier.

The cash flow from operations, including discontinued operations, was positive at EUR 100,000 after a negative EUR 900,000 in Q1 2019. 

Orders received totalled EUR 45.9 million in the first quarter, up by 0.4 percent from EUR 45.7 million in Q1 2019. The order backlog on 31 March was EUR 82.6 million, up by 9.5 percent from EUR 75.4 million the year before.

Cableway revenues of EUR 70 million

Teleste said its German cable network field services have had limited synergies with its technology and product businesses. The operational development and growth of field services require investments that do not support Teleste's technology and product business operations. Teleste said the Cableway companies have a leading position in cable network field services and are better suited to an owner for whom extensive network field services are core business. Teleste will continue its higher-added-value services business in the UK, Switzerland, Finland, Poland and Belgium.

The Cableway companies provide German cable network operators with turnkey field services by both in-house staff and through subcontractors. The Cableway companies employ around 470 people and cover much of Germany. Their net sales under the IFRS 5 standard were EUR 70.1 million in FY 2019 and had an operating loss of EUR 900,000. Net sales were 29.8 percent of the consolidated net sales and the net assets on the balance sheet were EUR 15.0 million on 31 March.

Covid-19 impact

Teleste said the Covid-19 pandemic presents risks to its supply chain, its own operating capacity, the operating capacity of customers and the demand for its products and services. So far, in response to restrictions imposed in various countries, operators have reduced or suspended their broadband network construction, and some customers in passenger information have been forced to close down their factories and delay projects in Italy, Germany and Poland, for example.

The effects of the pandemic on Teleste's supply chain and component availability have been limited. Its personnel and in-house production activities have remained operational. If the restrictions remain in place until the end of the second quarter, Teleste expects that the negative impact on its full-year net sales would be significant. The company took steps in the first quarter to ensure its liquidity and financial position.

Since the end of Q1, Teleste has renewed its EUR 20 million credit limit until the end of August 2021. The agreement includes an option to extend the credit limit by one year.

Depending on the duration and extent of the measures taken, it is extremely difficult to estimate the negative impact on Teleste's net sales and operating result, it said. It had withdrawn its FY guidance on 27 March. Teleste will update its outlook and will give new guidance when the visibility is improved and the effects can be estimated reliably.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Cableway / Teleste
Countries: Germany / World
