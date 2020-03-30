Edition: International
Teleste withdraws FY financial guidance due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19

Monday 30 March 2020 | 09:22 CET | News
Finnish network equipment specialist Teleste said it is withdrawing its financial guidance for 2020 issued on 13 February, because of the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty. Teleste had predicted that net sales would not deviate materially from the EUR 235.5 million achieved for the 2019 full year, and predicted an adjusted operating profit of EUR 6-10 million compared with EUR 7.7 million in 2019.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Teleste
Countries: Finland / World
