Wireless

Telia and Telenor to launch joint 5G network at end-September

Friday 4 September 2020 | 13:47 CET | News

Telia and Telenor will begin launching their Danish 5G service at the end of September following pilots that have been running since June 2019. The two operators offer mobile services in Denmark via a joint venture called TT-Network. The launch will begin in Copenhagen and Aalborg, where existing 5G masts they had been using in their trials, will be made public.

Telia and Telenor will continue with the roll-out in two other major Danish cities, Aarhus and Odense. The network modernisation and 5G deployment will be phased gradually over the coming years as 5G frequencies become commercially available.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telenor Denmark / Telia Denmark
Countries: Denmark
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

