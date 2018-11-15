Edition: International
Wireless

Telia Finland, Digita and Nokia cooperate on private network provision

Wednesday 3 February 2021 | 09:33 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Telia Finland has announced a cooperation with Digita and Nokia to provide private networks to companies and public administrations. Supplying tailored networks optimised for the customer's requirements should give Finnish businesses a competitive advantage, they said. The service is suitable for challenging environments such as mines, ports, factories and hospitals.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Digita / Nokia / Telia Finland
Countries: Finland
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telia Finland says Q4 results hit by lower fixed and roaming revenue, C More TV service gets good early reception

Published 29 Jan 2021 11:19 CET | Finland
Telia Finland suffered declines in net sales, service revenues and EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020, with fixed service ...

Digita ties up with Wapice and C2 SmartLight to provide automated street lights in Tampere
Published 27 Jan 2021 12:51 CET | Finland
Finnish operator Digita said Tampere city council has selected Wapice as an IoT platform provider to control outdoor lighting. ...

Nokia, Kalmar expand cooperation to new port and cargo handling automation services
Published 12 Jan 2021 12:05 CET | World
Nokia and Cargotec subsidiary Kalmar have announced an extension to their collaboration to provide new automation services for ...

Nokia releases 5G standalone platform for private networks
Published 21 Jul 2020 09:24 CET | World
Nokia has launched a new platform for industrial companies developing their own 5G standalone private networks. Sandvik Mining ...

Digita signs LoRaWAN deal with logistics tracking firm GSGroup
Published 29 May 2020 12:22 CET | Finland
Finnish company Digita has announced an IoT cooperation with GSGroup, a Norwegian provider of mobile data collection and fleet ...

Elisa provides private 5G network for Uros and Qualcomm's IoT development centre
Published 08 Apr 2020 12:21 CET | Finland
Elisa said it has provided a private 5G network for the IoT hub that Uros and Qualcomm will open in the Finnish city of Oulu ...

Netmore signs preferred partnership deal with Elisa for private networks in Sweden and Finland
Published 11 Feb 2020 12:01 CET | Sweden
Swedish provider Netmore Group said it has signed a framework agreement with Elisa to supply private network equipment in Sweden ...

Kalmar signs deal with Nokia and Ukkoverkot for private cargo handling network
Published 27 Jun 2019 13:46 CET | Finland
Cargotec division Kalmar and Finnish operator Ukkoverkot have signed a two-year co-operation agreement with Nokia for the design, ...

Nokia holds 5G trials with ABB and Cargotec unit Kalmar
Published 15 Nov 2018 11:52 CET | Finland
Nokia said that it has held trials with ABB and Cargotec unit Kalmar of the low latency capabilities of 5G to support ...





