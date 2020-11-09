Telia Norway starts offering home 5G wireless broadband, beginning in Trondheim

Telia said it has become the first operator in Norway to start offering fixed wireless access (FWA) to 5G as standard broadband for the home. The service has begun in Trondheim before being phased in to other parts of the country that have 5G reception, depending on customer interest. Pal Rune Kaalen, head of private market affairs at the operator, said the service should be attractive to customers still served via the copper network, which is gradually being dismantled.
The home 5G fixed wireless broadband service will initially offer download speeds of 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps but it expects to supply faster service eventually. The upload speed is 50 Mbps. Subscriptions will cost NOK 699 monthly for the 100 Mbps service, NOK 799 for 200 Mbps and NOK 999 for 300 Mbps. The installation cost is NOK 3,499 both for existing and new customers.
Customers need a small outdoor aerial and an indoor Wi-Fi 6 router, which will be supplied when the service is installed at their home by a professional. Both devices are from Zyxel. The aerial will receive signals from the closest base station. Subscribers who are already getting 4G home broadband will be able to upgrade to 5G by switching their outdoor antenna.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions