Wireless

Telia Norway starts offering home 5G wireless broadband, beginning in Trondheim

Monday 9 November 2020 | 11:56 CET | News

Telia said it has become the first operator in Norway to start offering fixed wireless access (FWA) to 5G as standard broadband for the home. The service has begun in Trondheim before being phased in to other parts of the country that have 5G reception, depending on customer interest. Pal Rune Kaalen, head of private market affairs at the operator, said the service should be attractive to customers still served via the copper network, which is gradually being dismantled.

The home 5G fixed wireless broadband service will initially offer download speeds of 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps but it expects to supply faster service eventually. The upload speed is 50 Mbps. Subscriptions will cost NOK 699 monthly for the 100 Mbps service, NOK 799 for 200 Mbps and NOK 999 for 300 Mbps. The installation cost is NOK 3,499 both for existing and new customers.

Customers need a small outdoor aerial and an indoor Wi-Fi 6 router, which will be supplied when the service is installed at their home by a professional. Both devices are from Zyxel. The aerial will receive signals from the closest base station. Subscribers who are already getting 4G home broadband will be able to upgrade to 5G by switching their outdoor antenna.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telia Norway
Countries: Norway
This article is part of dossier

5G

