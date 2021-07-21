Edition: International
Telia Q2 like-for-like service revenues rise 3%, lifted by TV & Media, Baltic operations

Wednesday 21 July 2021 | 09:39 CET | News
Telia Company said it is keeping its FY outlook unchanged after second quarter service revenues increased by 3.2 percent on a like-for-like basis, driven primarily by the TV & Media unit but also by growth in mobile and by Telia's Baltic operations. The Baltic region accelerated its strong performance seen in Q1, as there was less roaming headwind. Baltic service revenues grew by mid-single digits and EBITDA increased by 12 percent in Estonia and 4 percent in Lithuania.

Categories: General
Companies: Telia
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

