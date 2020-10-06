Edition: International
Telia reports higher Q1 EBITDA as turnaround gets under way, puts Finnish, Norwegian towers up for review

Friday 23 April 2021 | 09:55 CET | News
Telia Company is leaving its FY outlook unchanged after it said it returned to EBITDA growth in the first quarter of 2021 as it executes a turnaround strategy. Telia Asset Management is fully operational and "actively" reviewing its tower assets in Norway and Finland. The operator said it had remained "relatively resilient" as coronavirus restrictions increased in all of its markets compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, including store closures.

Categories: General
Companies: Telia
Countries: Europe
