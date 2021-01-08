Edition: International
Wireless

Telit calls off merger talks with U-blox

Thursday 7 January 2021 | 12:57 CET | News
Update: 8 January 2021 | 08:45 CET
Telit Communications has called off all takeover negotiations with U-blox, saying the proposed all-stock merger does not create enough value for shareholders going forward. "Given that the group is confident in its prospects, is well capitalized, and has a strong position in a growing market segment, the board remains confident it can deliver growth in shareholder value as an independent entity," the company said.

[08/01/2021 08:45- Update: added statement from U-blox]

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telit Communications / U-blox
Countries: World
