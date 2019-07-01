Telkom, Airtel Kenya abandon plans for merger

Telkom Kenya and Airtel Kenya have abandoned their proposed merger, after the companies were unable to secure regulatory approval under satisfactory conditions. The deal, first announced in February 2019, was aimed at helping the two operators challenge Kenyan market leader Safaricom.
In a statement, Telkom Kenya CEO Mugo Kibati said the plan had faced challenges in getting approval and that this forced the firm to seek alternative strategic options. Kibati said confidence in a new direction was further bolstered by the accelerated digital transformation brought about by the recent dynamics of the Covid-19 pandemic, including increased demand for data and broadband.
According to the latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya, Safaricom controls nearly 65 percent of Kenya’s mobile subscriptions, while Airtel Kenya has a 26.6 percent market share, and Telkom holds 5.8 percent.
The deal, whose terms have never been disclosed, would have created a stronger challenger for the industry leader, but reduced the Kenyan market to only two network operators. While competition authorities approved the merger last December, the decision included numerous conditions restricting the operators' ability to combine activities. An appeal against the conditions resulted in some relief, but the companies said they were still not able to satisfy all the conditions agreed to complete the merger.
