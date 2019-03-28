Edition: International
Wireless

Telkom asks competition tribunal to investigate Vodacom, Rain cooperation

Wednesday 14 October 2020 | 16:05 CET | News
Telkom South Africa has asked the Competition Tribunal to declare the spectrum arrangements between Vodacom and Rain a merger that should have been notified in terms of the Competition Act. In a statement, Telkom said that the multiple agreements between Vodacom and Rain grant Vodacom use and control over the deployment of Rain’s spectrum, including the planning, rollout, maintenance and service of its radio access network. This is equivalent to a merger of the two groups, the rival operator claims.  

According to Telkom’s group executive for regulatory affairs and government relations, Siyabonga Mahlangu, Vodacom’s ability to control Rain’s spectrum entrenches its position as a dominant player in a highly concentrated market. Telkom is asking the Competition Tribunal to find that the arrangements constitute a notifiable merger and should be subjected to scrutiny by the competition authorities. 

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Rain / Telkom / Vodacom
Countries: South Africa
