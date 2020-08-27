Edition: International
Wireless

Telkom Kenya restructures business after Airtel merger collapse

Thursday 27 August 2020 | 09:57 CET | News

Telkom Kenya says it is restructuring its business following the collapse of its merger with Airtel, including a revamp of its service delivery units. It will focus on investments in data and financial services, leveraging its infrastructure base and services to drive digital transformation within its offering. Telkom will bridge the consumer digital divide through the expansion of its 4G network, recently boosted by its partnership with Google Loon.

The operator has restructured its business to reflect the new strategic direction, including a revamp of its service delivery units. Previous mobile and enterprise divisions will be collapsed to form Telkom Consumer and Telkom Digital under the stewardships of Steve Okeyo and Kris Senanu respectively. Its carrier unit will be merged into the Telkom Digital wholesale and cloud segment under the stewardship of Kebaso Mokogi.

Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati said this business restructuring will enable Telkom to sharpen its efficiencies, with respect to service provision and overall customer experience. Kibati said the end-game is to be the technology partner of choice for consumers, private and public sector clients. Telkom will enhance its partnerships with developers as it seeks to digitise product and customer service channels.

The operator agreed to terminate its plans to merge with Airtel on 05 August after opting for a different strategic direction.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel Kenya / Loon / Telkom Kenya
Countries: Kenya
