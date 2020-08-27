Telkom Kenya restructures business after Airtel merger collapse

Telkom Kenya says it is restructuring its business following the collapse of its merger with Airtel, including a revamp of its service delivery units. It will focus on investments in data and financial services, leveraging its infrastructure base and services to drive digital transformation within its offering. Telkom will bridge the consumer digital divide through the expansion of its 4G network, recently boosted by its partnership with Google Loon.
The operator has restructured its business to reflect the new strategic direction, including a revamp of its service delivery units. Previous mobile and enterprise divisions will be collapsed to form Telkom Consumer and Telkom Digital under the stewardships of Steve Okeyo and Kris Senanu respectively. Its carrier unit will be merged into the Telkom Digital wholesale and cloud segment under the stewardship of Kebaso Mokogi.
Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati said this business restructuring will enable Telkom to sharpen its efficiencies, with respect to service provision and overall customer experience. Kibati said the end-game is to be the technology partner of choice for consumers, private and public sector clients. Telkom will enhance its partnerships with developers as it seeks to digitise product and customer service channels.
The operator agreed to terminate its plans to merge with Airtel on 05 August after opting for a different strategic direction.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions