TelOne seeks investors for USD 300 mln capitalisation

Tuesday 21 July 2020 | 09:34 CET | News

Zimbabwean operator TelOne says it is looking for investors to inject around USD 300 million into the recapitalisation of the business, The Herald reported. It has just concluded a network enhancement called the National Broadband Project, which was funded by a USD 98 million China Exim Bank loan facility. MD Chipo Mtasa said the projected recapitalisation would further capacitate TelOne's operations and service offerings.

The National Broadband Project has modernised the country’s telecommunication system from its core, and other funds have gone into the deployment of new optical fibre systems and a new network system. The project saw the implementation of the Harare-Beitbridge and Bulawayo-Beitbridge Backbone Fibre, which have cut internet bandwidth landing costs by about 30 percent. 

Mtasa said the recent launch of the Network Operations Centre was the culmination of the National Broadband Project.  TelOne is one of 43 state-owned and parastatal companies that the government has targeted for full or partial privatisation. In 2019, the Treasury indicated that it sought to raise USD 300 million from the partial privatisation of both TelOne and NetOne.


 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: TelOne
Countries: Zimbabwe
Related

TelOne launches NOC in effort to reduce service disruptions

Published 16 Jul 2020 16:37 CET | Zimbabwe
Zimbabwea operator TelOne has launched a Network Operations Centre (NOC) in an effort to reduce internet service disruptions, ...

TelOne says clients owe it ZWD 500 mln
Published 15 Jun 2020 11:12 CET | Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean state-owned operator TelOne is owed more than ZWD 500 million by government entities, among others, and has adopted ...

TelOne warns that it will blacklist bill defaulters
Published 27 Mar 2020 10:45 CET | Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean operator TelOne has vowed to take stringent steps against clients who have not cleared their outstanding telephone ...

Zimbabwean govt still hopes to find investor for 74% stake in NetOne
Published 02 Mar 2020 10:11 CET | Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean mobile company NetOne has failed to attract an investor for a majority shareholding (74%), ITWeb reported. Finance ...





