TelOne Zimbabwe selects Tejas platform for network capacity expansion

Monday 10 May 2021 | 10:28 CET | News
Tejas Networks has announced that Zimbabwean operator TelOne has deployed its 100G/100G+ coherent DWDM system. Tejas' 100G DWDM/OTN system was selected by TelOne after competitive bidding and a successful field trial. Tejas demonstrated high-speed transmission of several 100G lambdas and met stringent performance and reliability requirements in a cost-effective manner.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Tejas Networks / TelOne
Countries: Zimbabwe
