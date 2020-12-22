Edition: International
Telstra, Optus, TPG win 26GHz spectrum licenses in Australia

Friday 23 April 2021 | 08:20 CET | News
The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has announced the winners of its 26GHz spectrum licenses auction. Dense Air Australia won 2 lots for AUD 28.68 million, while TPG Telecom's subsidiary Mobile JV won 86 lots for AUD 108.18 million. Optus Mobile won 116 lots for AUD 226.20 million, Pentanet won 4 lots for AUD 7.98 million, and Telstra won 150 lots for AUD 276.57 million.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ACMA / Optus / SingTel / Telstra / TPG
Countries: Australia
