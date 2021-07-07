Edition: International
Telstra to pay AUD 25 mln in refunds for failing to notify users of unattainable internet speeds

Wednesday 7 July 2021 | 10:00 CET | News
The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) reports it has found Telstra failed to suitably notify almost 50,000 customers that the maximum speeds advertised in their internet plan were not attainable with the NBN infrastructure available to them. The ACMA has issued Telstra with a Remedial Direction under which it must commission an independent audit of the systems it has in place to notify customers of their maximum attainable speeds.

Categories: Internet
Companies: ACMA / Australian Communications and Media Authority / Telstra
Countries: Australia
